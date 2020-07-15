CLOSE Iowa guard CJ Fredrick shares details of his ankle injury and rehabilitation for the first time. He's back Saturday against Penn State. Listen: Hawk Central

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Iowa shooting guard CJ Fredrick had surgery Tuesday to deal with a stress fracture in his right foot that had been bothering him for several weeks, the university announced.

Fredrick, a redshirt sophomore, had a screw inserted to his fifth metatarsal at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and he will take six weeks away from basketball to let it heal.

“The timing for this surgery was perfect,” Fredrick said in a university news release. “This procedure will allow me to recover quickly and be able to play pain-free in that foot for the season. I can’t wait to begin rehabbing and working toward the upcoming season.”

Fredrick missed time last season with a stress reaction in his left foot and later with a high right ankle sprain. But he started all 25 games in which he played and was named to the Big Ten Conference's all-freshman team after leading the league in 3-point field-goal percentage at 46.1. Fredrick averaged 10.2 points.

“CJ’s right foot has been bothering him for several weeks and this procedure is a proactive approach to (expedite) the healing process,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in the news release. “CJ has had a tremendous offseason of training and we are confident he will be even stronger when he returns next month.”

Fredrick's scheduled return to court would be at the end of August, in plenty of time to prepare for a season scheduled to begin in November.

