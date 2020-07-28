CLOSE The Iowa football coach speaks on June 3 about his role in speaking out on racism and police violence, as well as what he's trying to learn. Hawk Central

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Two Iowa men's basketball players tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and the team will cease workouts for two weeks, the university announced Tuesday.

It became the first Hawkeye sport to have to shut down since football players reported to campus for voluntary workouts that began June 8. Iowa had announced Monday that only one of 20 tests for the coronavirus administered in its athletics department from July 20-26 had come back positive.

All the men's basketball players were tested for COVID-19 upon their arrival to campus last month. Subsequently, they are only being tested if they're showing symptoms or it is recommended by medical staff.

The two players were tested on Monday after the daily check of their temperature and symptoms indicated they might be positive, a university spokesman clarified.

Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery and his staff were allowed to be on the court with players for the first time July 20. Coaches were wearing masks and were distancing themselves from the athletes, Iowa point guard Joe Toussaint told the Register last week.

The Iowa athletic department had reported 27 positive tests as of July 26, but those include athletes, coaches and staff members. At that point, 533 total tests had been administered.

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz said at a July 16 news conference that some of his players had been among the positive tests, but none severe enough to require hospitalization. The football team has transitioned from voluntary to mandatory workouts without any large-scale disruptions.

Buy Photo The Iowa basketball team has had to halt summer workouts for two weeks due to two positive coronavirus tests on its team. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

But 15 FBS programs have announced this summer that there were COVID-19 outbreaks on a large enough scale to cause workouts to be halted. Currently, Michigan State and Rutgers are among schools whose football programs are on a forced hiatus.

At Iowa, the protocol is for medical staff to begin contact tracing for anyone who tests positive, to isolate those who do and to quarantine anyone who might have been exposed to them.

