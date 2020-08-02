CLOSE Iowa center Luka Garza explains why his success this season could have only happened if he had attended Iowa. Listen to the Big Ten player of the year Hawk Central

With Iowa center Luka Garza announcing he will return for his senior season in Iowa City, the Hawkeyes immediately vault into the top of the Big Ten race and, potentially, the pool of teams who can realistically challenge for the Final Four.

Garza also immediately projects as a national player of the year favorite.

Hawkeye fans around the state were abuzz with the news Sunday. But there's been plenty of national reaction to Garza's decision, too.

Buy Photo Iowa center Luka Garza (55) is introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein now views Iowa as the 2020-21 Big Ten favorite.

BREAKING:



Iowa's Luka Garza will withdraw from the 2020 NBA Draft and return to school next season, he announced.



The Big Ten goes through Iowa City. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 2, 2020

Rothstein's colleague at CBS Sports, national writer Gary Parrish, believes Iowa should now be considered a preseason top-10 team.

Luka Garza, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year, is withdrawing from the NBA Draft and returning to Iowa. The 6-10 senior is now the clear favorite for National Player of the Year honors. Iowa should be a preseason top-10 team. — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) August 2, 2020

Heck, let's go even higher — ESPN's Jeff Borzello thinks Iowa could even rank in the top five when preseason polls are released.

Iowa star Luka Garza has announced he is withdrawing from the NBA draft and returning to the Hawkeyes.



Garza will enter the season as the Wooden Award favorite and Iowa could be a preseason top-five team. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) August 2, 2020

Stadium's Jeff Goodman calls Garza the "clear" player of the year frontrunner.

BREAKING: Iowa star Luka Garza tells @Stadium he will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to the Hawkeyes for his senior season.



Clear National Player of the Year frontrunner. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) August 2, 2020

Legendary ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale got in on the action, too, saying Garza's return sets up what should be a big year of basketball in the Big Ten. (Yes, we think Fran McCaffery will sleep well tonight, too.)

Great news for Hawkeye lovers of @IowaHoops as @LukaG_55 LUKA GARZA will be back . The prayers of Iowa fans answered / setting up a big big big yr in @B1GMBBall Do u think Fran McCaffrey will sleep better tonight than the past 48 hrs ? — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) August 2, 2020

The Athletic's Dana O'Neil thinks Garza's return puts the Hawkeyes in contention for a national title in 2020-21.

Iowa announces Luka Garza returning to school. Big, big news for @IowaHoops fans, needless to say. Hawkeyes legit in national title race. — Dana O'Neil😷 (@DanaONeilWriter) August 2, 2020

NBC Sports' Rob Dauster calls Iowa a "top ten team with Final Four potential."

Luka Garza’s return to Iowa puts him in a unique spot. How often do we see guys coming off Player of the Year caliber seasons return to school? https://t.co/OoJjiOPW8c



Suddenly, Iowa is a top ten team with Final Four potential. — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) August 2, 2020

Matthew Bain covers recruiting and pretty much anything else under the sports sun for the Des Moines Register and USA TODAY Network. Contact him at mbain@dmreg.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Join today at DesMoinesRegister.com/Deal.