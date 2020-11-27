Iowa basketball: Luka Garza's monster first half sends No. 6 Hawkeyes past Southern

IOWA CITY, Ia. — As much as Luka Garza’s reliable dominance makes robust stat lines seem almost mundane — 20 points here, another double-double there — there’s always a chance for something special when the ball is tipped. Any Iowa foe can fall victim to the absurd.

Southern, welcome to the list.

With a hefty mismatch down low and a motor the Jaguars had zero containment for, Garza turned Friday’s lopsided matchup that followed football into something significant with a jarring opening act. The Iowa senior had 36 points and didn’t miss a shot in the first half — good enough to outscore the entire Southern roster en route to a 103-76 win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Garza’s senior quest for college basketball supremacy was bound to produce some ridiculous box scores, yet one like this — this early in the season — is still staggering. It didn’t take long to see this half was different.

Garza delivered an instant helping of versatility, swishing a trey, muscling two buckets home in the paint and connecting at the line for eight of Iowa’s first 11 points. The Hawkeyes needed a better start than Wednesday’s sluggish opening versus North Carolina Central, and Garza was the man to give it to them. The scoring kept coming — 13 in the first six minutes, 15 by the first-half’s midpoint, 19 by his first breather — with Southern barely able to stay ahead of the big man.

As soon as the Jaguars produced some offensive life, Garza wiped it away with a hardly-contested bucket on the other end. He finished the first half 12-for-12 with more misses from the field than the free-throw line. Garza led Southern by one at the break. All the Hawkeyes led by 23.

Garza closed with 41 points on 14-for-15 shooting, his first miss finally coming 28 seconds into the second half. His minutes were understandably reduced after intermission as Iowa’s advantage climbed and climbed.

Other noteworthy Iowa performances included 16 points and four treys from Joe Wieskamp, quality reserve minutes via Keegan Murray and a solid 3-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. Second-half intensity in Iowa’s huddle came not with a result in doubt, but rather for a roster adjusting to having all eyes on them as a top-10 squad.

Still, this was a quality Garza show. His 41 points are good for sixth highest in program history.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.