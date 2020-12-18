How to watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball showdown on TV and livestream

The top nonconference matchup of the college basketball season tips off Saturday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Sanford Pentagon, without fans, will play host to top-ranked Gonzaga (3-0) against third-ranked Iowa (6-0).

It should be a wildly entertaining game, with two of the country's top offenses taking the court. Here are five things to watch in the Iowa-Gonzaga matchup.

The Bulldogs were tabbed as 3-point favorites in betting lines as of Friday morning.

How to watch Iowa vs. Gonzaga hoops

When: 11 a.m. CT, Saturday, December 19

TV: Get out the rabbit ears, if need be. This is a CBS national telecast. Broadcasters are scheduled to be Tom McCarthy and Clark Kellogg.

Online livestream: The CBS Sports app says it's carrying the game.

Radio: Available online at hawkeyesports.com (Hawkeye All-Access) or via traditional radio (at flagship WHO, AM-1040 in Des Moines). Iowa's broadcasters are Gary Dolphin and Bobby Hansen.