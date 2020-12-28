Iowa men fall six spots in both major college basketball polls

Iowa's overtime loss at Minnesota on Christmas night indeed turned out to be some late-arriving coal in the Hawkeyes' ranking stockings.

Iowa dropped six spots in both major men's college basketball polls on Monday — from fourth to 10th in The Associated Press poll and from fifth to 11th in the USA TODAY Coaches' Poll.

Hawk Central and the Des Moines Register use the coaches' poll as their primary set of rankings.

The Hawkeyes (7-2 overall, 1-1 Big Ten Conference) let a seven-point lead slip away in the final 40 seconds of regulation before falling 102-95 to the Golden Gophers (8-1, 1-1) in Minneapolis in the extra frame.

As a result, Minnesota also moved into the top 25 in both polls, and into a quirky tie in each as well. Minnesota shares the No. 21 spot with Oregon in the AP rankings and is locked in 24th with Virginia in the coaches' set.

Gonzaga and Baylor each held on to the top two spots in the polls. Wisconsin is now the highest-ranked Big Ten squad, with the Badgers sixth in the AP and seventh according to the coaches.

Rarely will there be any easy weeks this season in the Big Ten grind, but there certainly is no breather in store the next few days for Fran McCaffery's bunch. The Hawkeyes host No. 22/19 Northwestern (6-1, 3-0) at 8 p.m. Tuesday (FS1), with the Wildcats boasting wins over ranked Michigan State and Ohio State already in conference play. Iowa then travels to No. 13/14 Rutgers (6-1, 2-1) for a 1 p.m. Saturday showdown (ESPN2).

Elsewhere in Iowa, Drake, which is 10-0 entering Monday and off to its best start in program history, received votes in both polls this week, with five coaches' poll points and a single 25th-place designation among the AP panel of 64 voters.

USA TODAY COACHES' POLL

1. Gonzaga (7-0), 797 points [29 first-place votes]

2. Baylor (6-0), 771 [3]

3. Villanova (8-1), 698

4. Kansas (8-1), 674

5. Houston (7-0), 636

6. Tennessee (6-0), 612

7. Wisconsin (8-1), 576

8. West Virginia (7-2), 543

9. Texas (7-1), 526

10. Creighton (7-2), 462

11. Iowa (7-2), 442

12. Missouri (6-0), 407

13. Rutgers (6-1), 359

14. Texas Tech (7-2), 347

15. Michigan (7-0), 338

16. Illinois (7-3), 320

17. Oregon (6-1), 194

18. Michigan State (6-2), 182

19. Florida State (5-1), 178

T20. Xavier (8-1), 164

T20. Ohio State (7-2), 164

22. Northwestern (6-1), 117

23. San Diego State (6-1), 112

T24. Virginia (4-2), 107

T24. Minnesota (8-1), 107

Dropped out: No. 17 North Carolina; No. 23 Richmond; No. 25 Duke.

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 95; Duke 87; North Carolina 76; Colorado 58; Clemson 57; Arkansas 48; Saint Louis 26; UCLA 25; Richmond 17; Louisville 17; Florida 8; Stanford 7; NC State 6; Louisiana State 6; Southern Methodist 5; Drake 5; Connecticut 5; Central Florida 5; Boise St. 5; Purdue 4; Oklahoma State 3; Saint Mary's 2.

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

1. Gonzaga (7-0), 1,598 [62]

2. Baylor (6-0), 1,537 [2]

3. Kansas (8-1), 1,458

4. Villanova (8-1), 1,370

5. Houston (7-0), 1,313

6. Wisconsin (8-1), 1,249

7. Tennessee (6-0), 1,217

8. Texas (7-1), 1,109

9. West Virginia (7-2), 1,080

10. Iowa (7-2), 1,008

11. Creighton (7-2), 926

12. Missouri (6-0), 888

13. Texas Tech (7-2), 821

14. Rutgers (6-1), 659

15. Illinois (7-3), 650

16. Michigan (7-0), 582

17. Michigan State (6-2), 431

18. Florida State (5-1), 377

19. Northwestern (6-1), 350

20. Duke (3-2), 290

T21. Oregon (6-1), 252

T21. Minnesota (8-1), 252

23. Virginia (4-2), 238

24. Virginia Tech (7-1), 230

25. Ohio State (7-2), 216

Others receiving votes: Xavier 178, San Diego St. 172, North Carolina 57, Arkansas 55, Clemson 50, Colorado 50, Saint Louis 49, Florida 20, Louisville 18, BYU 12, Georgia 10, NC State 8, UCLA 4, Indiana 4, Richmond 3, UCF 2, Western Kentucky 2, Boise St. 2, SMU 1, Chattanooga 1, Drake 1.