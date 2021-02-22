Iowa Hawkeyes move up in basketball polls ahead of top-10 games against Michigan, Ohio State

With wins over Wisconsin and Penn State this past week, the Iowa men's basketball team moved up in the college basketball rankings on Monday.

The Hawkeyes (17-6, 11-5) were up two spots to No. 12 in the Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, powered by USA TODAY Sports. Coach Fran McCaffery's team is No. 9 in the latest AP poll.

The top 10 of the Coaches Poll is dominated with Big Ten teams, two of which Iowa faces this week on the road.

The Hawkeyes head to Ann Arbor to face No. 3 Michigan on Thursday. The game, which tips off at 6 p.m., is on ESPN.

On Sunday, Iowa faces No. 5 Ohio State in Columbus. That game is set for 3 p.m. and will air on CBS.

More on Iowa basketball: