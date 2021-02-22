Luka Garza breaks Iowa's career scoring record. This is what Twitter had to say.

Luka Garza was going to be remembered as one of the greatest Iowa players of all time even before he broke Roy Marble's all-time scoring record.

The Hawkeyes center, who scored 23 points Sunday against Penn State, is now atop Iowa the record books.

After the 74-68 win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Garza said the record "wouldn’t have felt right without the win.”

“I didn’t want the focus of this game to be on that (record)," Garza said. "I wanted the focus to be on winning.”

With the victory, Iowa improved to 17-6, 11-5 in Big Ten Conference play. Up next is Michigan at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery told Garza after the game that he loved him and was proud of him.

“And we’re not done,” McCaffery said.

McCaffery wasn't alone in his praise of Garza.

Former Hawkeye players from the near-past and further back also congratulated the Hawkeye great.

Politicians didn't want to miss out on the fun either.