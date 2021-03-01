Iowa basketball: Hawkeyes jump four spots in AP basketball poll after Ohio State win

The Iowa men's basketball team jumped four spots in both the Associated Press and the Coaches college basketball polls after a crucial win at Ohio State and a lopsided loss against Michigan.

The Hawkeyes, now 18-7 overall and 12-6 in the Big Ten, moved to No. 5 in this week's AP poll, up from No. 9 last week. Iowa is ranked No. 8 in this week's Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, up from No. 12 last week.

On Sunday, the Hawkeyes beat the Buckeyes, 73-57, in Columbus in their most important game of the season. Jordan Bohannon set Iowa's career assist record during the game. Ohio State fell to No. 7 in the AP poll this week, down from No. 4.

The key victory against Ohio State followed the 79-57 road loss to the Wolverines, a game in which the Hawkeyes lost reserve forward Jack Nunge for the season. Michigan leapfrogged Baylor in this week's AP poll and now sits at No. 2 in the country.

Iowa next faces Nebraska at home on Thursday (8 p.m., BTN). They play Wisconsin in Iowa City on Sunday (11:30 a.m., Fox) to close out the regular season.