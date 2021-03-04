Iowa vs. Nebraska: How to watch, stream, listen to Hawkeyes game against Cornhuskers

The Iowa men's basketball team takes on Fred Hoiberg's Nebraska Cornhuskers Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

The game is the only regular season matchup between No. 8 Iowa (18-7, 12-6) and Nebraska (7-17, 3-14).

Last year, the Hawkeyes split their series with the Cornhuskers — a 96-72 rout in Iowa City and a 76-70 short-handed loss in Lincoln.

The Hawkeyes enter Thursday's game having won five of their last six games. Iowa has won 12 of the last 13 games against Nebraska in Iowa City.

The game marks the 13th game in 27 days for Nebraska. The Cornhuskers have a two-game winning streak; they beat Minnesota on Saturday and Rutgers on Monday.

More coverage of Iowa vs. Nebraska:

How to watch Iowa vs. Nebraska