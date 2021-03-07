Iowa basketball will retire Luka Garza's No. 55 jersey after season

Iowa will retire Luka Garza’s No. 55 jersey after this season, athletics director Gary Barta announced following the Hawkeyes’ 77-73 win against Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“I wouldn’t be nothing without you guys. You guys made me look good for four years,” Garza told his Hawkeye teammates through tears, before thanking his family and Hawkeye fans.

“Thank you, Hawkeye nation, I love this place.”

Garza scored 21 points Sunday, giving him 2,201 for his Iowa career, a school record. He is the overwhelming favorite to be named national player of the year.