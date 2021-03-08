Iowa basketball: Hawkeyes continue to rise in Coaches Poll, stays put in AP poll ahead of Big Ten tournament

CORRECTION — An earlier version of this story misstated Iowa's record. The Hawkeyes are 20-7 overall and 14-6 in the Big Ten.

Iowa continued to move up in the Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll. The Hawkeyes come in at No. 6 this week, up from 8 last week and 12 the week before that.

The Hawkeyes remained in the No. 5 spot in the Associated Press poll.

Iowa (20-7, 14-6 Big Ten Conference) ended the season on a high note on Sunday, beating Wisconsin in a hard-fought finale, the third straight win for the Hawkeyes as they prepare for the Big Ten conference tournament.

Two other Big Ten teams are ranked ahead of the Hawkeyes. In both polls, Illinois was ranked No. 3 and Michigan was ranked No. 4 this week. Michigan was No. 2 in last week's polls, but the Wolverines lost to Illinois on Tuesday and fell again Sunday to Michigan State. Illinois was ranked No. 4 last week.

The 77-73 victory over Wisconsin gave the Hawkeyes a season sweep over the Badgers. On Thursday, Iowa soundly beat Nebraska, 102-64, in the teams' only matchup this season.

The Hawkeyes head into this week's Big Ten conference tournament as the No. 3 seed. The Hawkeyes earned a double bye and won't play until Friday night. They could be faced with a rematch of the teams they beat this past week.

Iowa will play the winner of the Wisconsin vs. Penn State/Nebraska game on Thursday. Penn State and Nebraska play on Wednesday in the opening round of the conference tournament.

