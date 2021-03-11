Iowa basketball schedule: With Nebraska out of the picture, Hawkeyes to play winner of Penn State and Wisconsin

While the Iowa men's basketball team doesn't know exactly who they'll play Friday in the Big Ten tournament, the picture did come a little clearer.

No. 11 seed Penn State (11-13 overall, 7-12 in Big 10) beat No. 14 seed Nebraska (7-10, 3-16) on Wednesday, 72-66, in Indianapolis. The Nittany Lions face No. 6 seed Wisconsin (10-10, 16-11) on Thursday at 8 p.m.

The winner of that game will face the No. 3 seed Hawkeyes at 8 p.m. Friday.

Iowa (20-7, 14-6) hasn't lost to either Wisconsin or Penn State this season. On Feb. 18, the Hawkeyes beat the Badgers, 77-62, in Madison. They beat them again — a hard-found 77-73 home game — in the regular-season finale on Sunday. In the only game against Penn State this season, the Hawkeyes won 74-68 in Iowa City on Feb. 21.

Should the Hawkeyes win Friday, they would play Saturday on CBS. That game would tip off after the earlier Big Ten semifinal matchup is over. The championship game, which also airs on CBS, begins at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

More Iowa basketball coverage:

How you can watch, listen to Iowa's game Friday: