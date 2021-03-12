Iowa's Joe Wieskamp plans to play in Big Ten Tournament vs. Wisconsin

Iowa will have the services of Joe Wieskamp for Friday night’s Big Ten Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

The junior swingman, a second-team all-Big Ten pick, plans to play against Wisconsin in the game at Lucas Oil Stadium, scheduled to tip off around 8 p.m. CT. A UI spokesman confirmed Wieskamp's availability.

Wieskamp left during the first half of Iowa’s 77-73 win Sunday against this same Wisconsin team after spraining his right ankle. After a long stay in the trainer’s room, Wieskamp returned to the bench in a boot — leaving his status for Friday’s rematch in doubt.

Wieskamp has been sensational all season, but especially against the Badgers. He’s 11-for-14 from the floor, including 7-of-8 from 3-point range, in 41 minutes of action vs. Wisconsin. Wieskamp has not missed any of Iowa’s previous 93 games in his Hawkeye career.

This season, Wieskamp is averaging 15.0 points and 6.6 rebounds per game and has arguably been Iowa’s best player over the last month. He started 5-for-5 from the floor Sunday against Wisconsin and had scored 12 points in 11:44 of action before being injured.

