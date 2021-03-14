What to know about Grand Canyon, Iowa basketball's NCAA Tournament opponent

It's official: Iowa will face Grand Canyon in the NCAA Tournament.

The Hawkeyes (21-8, 14-6 in the Big Ten) enter the matchup fresh off an 82-71 loss to Illinois in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Saturday. Before the Hawkeyes' exit from the conference tournament, Iowa won its last four.

Meanwhile, the Antelopes (17-6, 9-3 in the Western Athletic Conference) are the WAC champions after beating Seattle and New Mexico State.

Here's everything fans need to know about Grand Canyon, Iowa basketball's NCAA Tournament opponent.

Grand Canyon's head coach: Bryce Drew

Grand Canyon head coach Bryce Drew's first season has been a special one, leading the Antelopes to the NCAA Tournament.

Drew was hired by Grand Canyon on March 17, 2020, after three seasons as Vanderbilt's head coach. Prior to his SEC stint, Drew coached at Valparaiso from 2011-2016.

And before that, Drew was one of the biggest poster boys of the magic of March Madness, drilling a 23-footer to help Valpo toppled Ole Miss in the 1998 tourney.

Grand Canyon basketball's leading scorer is Asbjorn Midtgaard

7-foot center Asbjorn Midtgaard leads Grand Canyon's offense, scoring 14 points per game on 70.6% shooting. Midtgaard also leads the team in rebounding (9.9 boards a game).

This season marked Midtgaard's first season with Grand Canyon, as he transferred after playing for Wichita State from 2017-2021.

Grand Canyon handled the WAC with ease

Boasting the best conference record in the WAC, Grand Canyon notched wins over Utah Valley and New Mexico State.

Grand Canyon beat Nevada 87-77 on Dec. 11 as well. The Antelopes also clashed with Arizona State on Dec. 13, losing 71-70.

