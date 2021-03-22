Joe Wieskamp non-committal on future after Iowa's second-round NCAA Tournament loss

INDIANAPOLIS — Whether Joe Wieskamp has played his final game as a Hawkeye will be announced at a later time.

The 6-foot-6 junior forward scored 17 points with six rebounds and five assists in Iowa's 95-80, second-round loss of the NCAA Tournament on Monday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

“At this time, soaking in what happened and will address that at a later time," Wieskamp said in a Zoom interview later Monday afternoon.

He has 1,283 points in his Iowa career. Wieskamp is the highest-ranked recruit of the Fran McCaffery era and lived up to the hype. He averaged 11.1 points a game as a freshman, 14.0 as a sophomore and 14.8 as a junior while earning second-team all-Big Ten Conference honors.

With his excellent 3-point range/accuracy, rebounding ability and length, Wieskamp is considered a second-round NBA Draft prospect. He tested the NBA waters after his freshman year but returned to Iowa. He did not go through that process during the COVID-19 pandemic after his sophomore year, opting to return again to improve his pro stock and make another run with Luka Garza, Jordan Bohannon and the Hawkeyes.