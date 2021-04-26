Jordan Bohannon has many big moments for the Iowa Hawkeyes. These are some of his most memorable.

Jordan Bohannon has had so many memorable moments during his time at Iowa. Now that he's coming back for another year with the Hawkeyes, he'll have even more opportunities to shine.

The Marion native announced Monday that announced he's returning for a sixth season at Iowa. Already, he's Iowa's all-time leader assists (639), 3-pointers made (364) and games played (143). He also owns the best career free-throw percentage (.887).

He ranks No. 9 in all-time leading scorer, with 1,638 points. While he is unlikely to top Luka Garza (2,306) on that list, there should be plenty of opportunities for him to score during the 2021-22 season.

Bohannon already has had a career's worth of big plays. Here's a look at some that stand out from his five years as a Hawkeye.

From 2019:Reliving the (many) clutch moments of Jordan Bohannon's Iowa basketball career

More:Jordan Bohannon explains why he's returning to Iowa Hawkeyes for sixth season

Bohannon's older brothers played basketball at Wisconsin and he grew up watching games in Madison, so playing the Badgers has had special meaning for him over the years.

Bohannon has had some big moments against Wisconsin, too, including five free throws with just over a minute to play to secure a Hawkeyes win in the 2020-21 regular season finale.

It was his first game against the Badgers, though, that set the table for things to come.

More than 17,000 had packed the Kohl Center for Iowa's game against No. 21 Wisconsin. The Badgers led by 9 with less than four minutes left in the game. The Hawkeyes charged back and scored the final seven points. Five of them were from Bohannon, including his game-winning 3-pointer with 9.7 seconds left in the game.

For subscribers:Podcast: Jordan Bohannon is back ... as Iowa's new shooting guard

"This game kind of meant more to me, especially (since) I was overlooked in the recruiting process. A lot of people doubted me," Bohannon said after the game. "But coach (Fran) McCaffery was one of the ones that believed in my abilities. So this is another game that I wanted to prove myself out there that I can do this at the Big Ten level."

Most are remembered for things they do. This moment stands out for the thing Bohannon didn't do — make a free throw.

Iowa was leading Northwestern by 8 with just over two minutes left in the home finale. Bohannon, who had made 34 consecutive free throws to tie Iowa legend Chris Street’s school record, stepped to the foul line.

He looked into the stands to his brother Zach and then intentionally missed the free throw and pointed to the sky.

Why?

"It wasn't my record to have," Bohannon said after the game.

Street made his 34th straight free throw in Iowa's game vs. Duke on Jan. 16, 1993. He never had a chance to his 35th. The Iowa junior died three days later in car accident.

Bohannon said he had talked over his plan with his brother beforehand and had faith that it was going to be OK for him to miss the free throw.

"I trusted God's plan and I knew, obviously, Chris was looking down on us," he said.

After the game, which Iowa won and snapped a six-game losing streak, Street's parents embraced Bohannon on the Carver-Hawkeye Arena floor.

"That was so special that he thought of Christopher and that record,” Street's mother, Patty, said.

Bohannon would go on to be named that season's Chris Street Award winner.

“It definitely touched me, emotionally, because I still think I’m close to Chris, even though I’ve never met him,” Bohannon said about the award. “It’s just sort of that hometown feeling, that I was born in Iowa and I’m playing at my dream school. It hit me, emotionally.”

Junior year: Silencing the crowd in Indiana

Assembly Hall can be a raucous environment. Feb. 7, 2019, certainly was.

The No. 20 Hawkeyes went into Bloomington looking for their 18th victory of the season. But the Hoosiers — on and off the court — weren't going to make it easy.

"I had a lot of fans on the sideline that were talking crap to me the entire game and I just kept playing my game like I always have my entire life and just let the game come to me," Bohannon said after the game.

With strong efforts from Bohannon and Tyler Cook, Iowa was leading Indiana by 10 points with about 11 minutes to play. The Hoosiers fought back and cut the lead to 4 with about six minutes to play. It continued to be tight and Iowa's lead was down to 3 points as the end of the game approached.

Then Bohannon stepped up his game.

With 1:31 on the clock, Bohannan drained a 3-pointer to give Iowa a six-point lead. Following a dunk by Indiana, Bohannon hit another three, increasing the lead to seven. Bohannon sealed the 77-72 win by hitting 5 of 6 free throws.

Ninety-one seconds. Eleven points from Bohannon. Iowa victory.

"I was fortunate to ... get the ball in my hand late game and did what I've always been since I've been here," Bohannon said, "just trying to make some big shots."

Entering the 2019 Cy-Hawk game, Iowa hadn't won in Hilton Coliseum since 2003. The Hawkeyes dominated and ended the eight-game streak with a 84-68 win over their cross-state rivals.

For Bohannon, it was his last game of the season. The senior would miss the rest of the season because of a second hip injury that required surgery.

Bohannon ended the night with 12 points, five rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes. It was what Bohannon that did after the game that really stood out, though.

Following the Hawkeyes' victory, Bohannon removed his shoes, autographed them and left them on the Hilton floor.

“To ISU: Thanks for Memz,” Bohannon wrote. He added his initials and his jersey No. 3.

“I won’t be back in this place,” Bohannon had said after the game. “That’s something Iowa fans can hold onto for a little bit.”

Never say never?

In what has been called McCaffery's best Iowa win, Bohannon also surpassed the assist record of one of the favorite Hawkeye players of his childhood — Jeff Horner.

Late in the first half, Bohannon was the recipient of an inbound pass from Joe Wieskamp. Bohannon dribbled toward the top of the 3-point line and reversed the ball to an open Wieskamp, who drained the long-range jumper.

The assist was Bohannon's 613th, tops in Iowa men's basketball history.

In the locker room after the game, Bohannon was congratulated by McCaffery on the record and then his teammates joined in, with chants of "Bo! Bo! Bo!"

Horner, a Mason City native had told the Register he knew the record would be broken some day and said he was happy Bohannon was the one to do it.

“It’s good to see an Iowa kid that bleeds black and gold get that record," he said.