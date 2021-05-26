Iowa basketball schedules June official visit with top 2022 target Dasonte Bowen

Iowa men's basketball has locked in an official visit with one of its top 2022 targets.

Dasonte Bowen, a three-star point guard out of Brewster Academy in Massachusetts, is set to officially visit Iowa the weekend of June 3-5, a source with direct knowledge of the recruitment told the Des Moines Register on Wednesday.

Bowen is a 6-foot-3 point guard out of the same prep school that produced Hawkeye center Josh Ogundele. Iowa was his first Division I offer way back in May 2019, and that evaluation is looking super smart right now. Bowen is up to 15 offers, including recent ones from Virginia Tech, Maryland and USC. The Hawkeyes actually got Bowen on campus for an unofficial visit before COVID-19 in October 2019, and he's someone they've wanted to get back on campus for an official visit.

Bowen is the No. 154 overall prospect and No. 23 point guard in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports is a bit higher on Bowen, giving him four stars and ranking him No. 82 overall in the 2022 class.

As of now, Iowa is set to have nine scholarship players returning in 2022-23. Obviously, attrition is expected to happen in college basketball. And teams also don't know who will take their extra year that was granted to all student-athletes due to COVID-19.

But, as of now, it seems Iowa will have around three or four scholarships to fill in 2022. And Bowen has long been at or near the top of the Hawkeyes' big board.

