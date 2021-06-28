Iowa basketball: Hawkeyes scheduled to play at Virginia in 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge

The Iowa men's basketball team has its opponent set for next season's ACC/Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The Hawkeyes will play at Virginia on Nov. 29 as part of the 2021 event. Game time and television information will be announced at a later date.

Iowa and Virginia have met three previous times, but this will be their first meeting in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Hawkeyes won the first two meetings against the Cavaliers — 73-60 in the 1997 NCAA Tournament and 75-64 in the 2013 NIT quarterfinals in Charlottesville, Virginia. The Cavaliers topped Iowa in the last meeting at the 2016 Emerald Coast Classic.

Iowa finished 22-9 last season but lose key pieces, including national player of the year Luka Garza and NBA Draft hopeful Joe Wieskamp. Virginia finished 18-7 and won the ACC regular-season title, going 13-4 in league play. The Cavaliers lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Ohio as a No. 4 seed. Virginia is set to lose its top three scorers.

