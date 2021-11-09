Keegan Murray's career night propels Iowa men's basketball over Longwood in season opener

In the first official game in the post-Luka Garza era, an emerging star staked his claim at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Sophomore forward Keegan Murray, by some a projected first-round pick in next year's NBA Draft, scored a career-high 24 points on 7-for-10 shooting and also added seven rebounds and five blocks.

Iowa men's basketball season began on a high note, winning 106-73 over Longwood on Tuesday night. From the beginning, two aspects of the game clicked for the Hawkeyes: their defense and 3-point shooting.

Senior guard Jordan Bohannon, the school's all-time leading three-point shooter, set the tone. All 18 of his points came via three, and he now sits four 3-pointers shy of tying the Big Ten record (374). As a team, the Hawkeyes shot 15-33 (45%) with six different players contributing.

Defensively, the Hawkeyes opened the game on a 23-3 run while forcing two turnovers and holding the Lancers to 1-7 shooting. For the game, Iowa allowed 35% shooting from the field, blocked eight shots and forced 12 turnovers.

Iowa will have a few days before playing their next contest at home on Friday against the University of Missouri-Kansas City. UMKC has already played a Big Ten team, falling 71-56 to Minnesota.

