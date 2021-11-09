IOWA MEN'S BASKETBALL

Keegan Murray's career night propels Iowa men's basketball over Longwood in season opener

Kennington Lloyd Smith III
Hawk Central
View Comments

In the first official game in the post-Luka Garza era, an emerging star staked his claim at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Sophomore forward Keegan Murray, by some a projected first-round pick in next year's NBA Draft, scored a career-high 24 points on 7-for-10 shooting and also added seven rebounds and five blocks.

Iowa men's basketball season began on a high note, winning 106-73 over Longwood on Tuesday night. From the beginning, two aspects of the game clicked for the Hawkeyes: their defense and 3-point shooting. 

Senior guard Jordan Bohannon, the school's all-time leading three-point shooter, set the tone. All 18 of his points came via three, and he now sits four 3-pointers shy of tying the Big Ten record (374). As a team, the Hawkeyes shot 15-33 (45%) with six different players contributing.

Defensively, the Hawkeyes opened the game on a 23-3 run while forcing two turnovers and holding the Lancers to 1-7 shooting. For the game, Iowa allowed 35% shooting from the field, blocked eight shots and forced 12 turnovers.

More:Stephen Bardo says Iowa basketball's Keegan Murray 'has a chance to be the Big Ten MVP'

Iowa will have a few days before playing their next contest at home on Friday against the University of Missouri-Kansas City. UMKC has already played a Big Ten team, falling 71-56 to Minnesota. 

Kennington Lloyd Smith III covers Iowa Hawkeyes football and men's basketball for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com.

View Comments