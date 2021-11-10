Iowa Hawkeyes basketball adds state's top prospect, top-150 point guard on Signing Day

Hawk Central

The Iowa men's basketball program signed the Hawkeyes point guard of the future and the state's top basketball prospect during the first day of the early signing period on Wednesday.

Fran McCaffery's class includes Dasonte Bowen, a 6-foot-3 guard who plays at basketball powerhouse Brewster Academy. Bowen is rated as the nation's No. 150 recruit in the 247 Sports Composite and picked Iowa over offers from Maryland and Boston College. ESPN considers Bowen as a top-100 prospect in the 2022 class.

“Dasonte is creative and fearless on the basketball court," McCaffery said in a prepared release. "He has incredible vision and makes plays. Dasonte can step back and hit the three, but he is constantly attacking the defense. He can rebound and score a variety of ways. He is an incredibly unselfish player. We are excited to welcome him to the Hawkeye family.”

The other signee is Josh Dix, the Council Bluffs Lincoln standout who became a rising high-major prospect in the spring thanks to his positional length (6-5) and shooting. Dix is the Register's top-ranked prospect for the 2022 class and picked Iowa in September over offers from Wake Forest and Wisconsin, among others. Dix is considered the nation's No. 175 prospect in the 247 Sports Composite.

“Josh is incredibly versatile. He can play multiple positions," McCaffery said in the release. "He has a great frame. Josh is good with the ball in his hands finding people and getting to the rim. He’s physical defensively and is an excellent rebounder for his position. Josh is a winning player. We are really excited about him.”

