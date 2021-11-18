Jordan Bohannon's record-breaking shot highlights Iowa basketball's rout of Alabama State

A three pointer at the 17:56 mark in Iowa men's basketball game against Alabama State sent Carver-Hawkeye arena into an uproar and senior guard Jordan Bohannon into historic positioning.

The sixth year guard added Big Ten all time leader in three pointers made with his 375th made attempt. His basket was three points in a 17-5 run to start the game and the Hawkeyes never looked back in their 108-82 rout on Thursday night. Bohannon finished with 12 points and four three pointers pushing the conference record to 378 and counting.

Bohannon's record breaking shot was the most notable three pointer of the night but there were plenty of them falling against Alabama State. The Hawkeyes shot 45% from three including 55% in the first half. The most encouraging showing from deep was starting point guard Joe Toussaint who made both attempts after going without one in his last two games. Iowa knocked down 20 3-pointers on Thursday, setting a team record.

Joe Toussaint finished with 11 assists and senior Connor McCaffery provided extra facilitation and screen plays to free shooters open in the first half as he started in Patrick McCaffery's place. But the star of the night again was sophomore Keegan Murray.

Like Iowa's first three games, Murray was the best player on the court on Thursday night. He scored 12 of Iowa's first 21 points and for the fourth straight game had a 20-point first half, finishing with 26 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Without Patrick McCaffery, the Hawkeyes third leading scorer this year, Murray paced Iowa's offense throughout the game. Time will tell if his production will continue into Big Ten play but this small sample size confirms that he is 'the guy' for the 2021-22 Hawkeyes.

The Hawkeyes also hard sparks off the bench. True freshman Payton Sandfort popped again in the early season, shooting 5-12 from three on his way to a career-high 21 points. Kris Murrary also had a nice showing after missing Tuesday's game to illness, contributing 17 points and eight rebounds.

Overall, it was a comfortable win for Iowa but not without a few hiccups. Alabama State shot 49% from the field and 46% from three for the game. Iowa's significant -to- rebound advantage didn't allow for many Hornets' shots but those are shooting splits that head coach Fran McCaffery will emphasize heading into next week.

Week two of Iowa's young season concludes with their third 25-plus point decision in four games. It's hard to imagine this early stretch going better for McCaffery's team: go-to players gaining confidence, reliable role players are emerging and the team has dominated lesser opponents as they're supposed to.

And they'll have another week to fine tune things starting with another home game on MO against Western Michigan.

Kennington Lloyd Smith III covers Iowa Hawkeyes football and men's basketball for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com.