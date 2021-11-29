What time is Iowa vs. Virginia in ACC-Big Ten Challenge? How to watch Hawkeyes on TV, stream

Iowa men's basketball looks to improve to 7-0 to open the 2021-22 season, but the Hawkeyes will be facing the biggest challenge of the season so far and hitting the road for the first time.

Iowa (6-0) travels to Charlottesville, Virginia, to take on the University of Virginia (5-2) as a part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Monday night.

Through six games this season, Iowa is averaging 97.2 points per game, but the Cavaliers are ranked seventh nationally in scoring defense (53.6) and are on a four-game winning streak.

Iowa is 8-12 in ACC-Big Ten Challenge games. Two of those wins were on the road — Syracuse (68-52) in 2019 and North Carolina (60-55) in 2015. The Hawkeyes have won six of their last eight ACC-Big Ten Challenge games.

More:Iowa men's basketball to play first road game at Virginia

How to watch Iowa vs. Virginia basketball:

Game time: 6 p.m. CT on Monday, Nov. 29

TV: ESPN2

Streaming online: ESPN.com/watch

Radio broadcast: Hawkeye Radio Network

Iowa vs. Virginia basketball betting odds, spread

Iowa is currently a 1.5-point favorite against Virginia, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 131.5 points.