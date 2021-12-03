Iowa basketball star Keegan Murray to miss Purdue game due to ankle injury

Iowa's men's basketball team will be without the country's top scorer when they take on Purdue. Sophomore forward Keegan Murray will miss Friday night's game due to an ankle injury suffered in Monday's 75-74 win over Virginia. Murray traveled with the team but was unable to participate in pregame warmups.

"I'm in treatment right now," Murray said of his injury on Tuesday. "I've been working towards that, getting better everyday."

More:Iowa basketball: Three things to watch when Hawkeyes travel to No. 2 Purdue on Friday

Murray, a projected first round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, is having a breakout season averaging 24.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game while shooting 61.2% from the field. The Hawkeyes will miss his production on both sides of the ball against the Boilermakers who rank second behind Iowa in points per game in the Big Ten.

Murray's next chance to return will be Monday at home against Illinois.

Kennington Lloyd Smith III covers Iowa Hawkeyes football and men's basketball for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com.