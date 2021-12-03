Without Keegan Murray, Iowa basketball gives likely No. 1 Purdue a big scare

Iowa men's basketball knew the challenge ahead of them on Friday night at No. 2 Purdue.

That challenge grew immensely when the school announced star forward Keegan Murray, the nation's top scorer, would miss the game due to an ankle injury suffered on Monday night.

Missing their top scorer and defender, the Hawkeyes lost their first game of the season to the Boilermakers 77-70 and fell to 7-1 on the year. Iowa shot a season-low 43% from the field and recorded a season-low nine fast break points.

But it's hard to take many negatives from this loss.

The Hawkeyes battled back from a 19-point second-half deficit to cut the Purdue lead to 70-65 with 3:35 remaining but Purdue escaped to keep their perfect 8-0 start intact.

The free throw disparity told the story of the first half. The Hawkeyes defended with intensity and won the first half turnover battle by a 9-6 margin but early foul trouble placed Purdue in the bonus with over 12 minutes remaining in the first half.

In total, Iowa racked up 16 personal fouls with starters Joe Toussaint and Filip Rebraca missing a considerable amount of time. Entering the game Iowa was the best free throw shooting team in the Big Ten (81%) but were outshot 21-9 by Purdue in the first half. Of Purdue's 39 first half points, 16 came from the free throw line.

The Hawkeyes offense improved dramatically to start the second half, hitting four of their first five shots and cut the deficit to as low as eight points but were eventually overpowered. Up 44-36, Purdue went on a 19-8 run to blow the game open, led by eight points by sophomore star Jaden Ivey during that run.

Then, Iowa made it real interesting. A 63-44 Purdue lead quickly shrunk to a 70-68 advantage with less than three minutes remaining. But Purdue held Iowa to one field goal in the final minutes, stringing together timely stops.

The Boilermakers shot 5-for-10 on 3-pointers in the second half compared to just 2-for-8 for Iowa. Purdue didn't have their best performance but in spurts showed why they'll be the No.1 ranked team in the country next week.

This loss will sting for the Hawkeyes, especially after coming back late but there's several positives for Iowa from this contest. Sophomore guard Tony Perkins was second in scoring with 14 points, reaching double-figures for the fourth time in six games. Backup center Josh Ogundele played a career-high 17 minutes and contributed seven points and four rebounds.

The Hawkeyes size disadvantage was a big storyline entering Friday's game but the trio of bigs: Rebraca, Ogundele and Riley Mulvey held to the best of their ability. As a team, Iowa lost the rebounding battle 41-28 but only allowed eight offensive rebounds, four lower than Purdue's season average.

Iowa's defense traveled to Mackey Arena and kept them in the game. They've emphasized it early in the season and against better teams, the consistency has remained.

This week was significant for Iowa. The uptick in competition started to provide some clarity on this year's team. Most would call a split of Virginia and Purdue a success with big matchups against rivals Illinois and Iowa State looming next week.

Keegan Murray's return would be the perfect remedy.

