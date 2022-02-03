Iowa men's basketball game at Ohio State postponed; makeup date to be announced

Iowa's men's basketball game on Thursday night at No. 16 Ohio State has been postponed, according to a university announcement.

A makeup date has not been officially announced, but both schools will work to find an applicable date for both sides.

This announcement comes one day after inclement weather disrupted the Iowa men's basketball team's travel schedule to Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday. More inclement weather is expected in Columbus throughout the day Thursday.

The Hawkeyes (14-7, 4-6) have lost three of their last four games. Their most recent loss came on Monday night at Penn State. Their matchup against Ohio State (13-5, 6-3) would have been their fourth game played in ten days and second trip to the Eastern time zone this week.

Their next game is on Sunday at home against Minnesota at 3:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Kennington Lloyd Smith III covers Iowa Hawkeyes football and men's basketball for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com.