Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery enters COVID protocol, to miss Minnesota game

Iowa's men's basketball team will be without head coach Fran McCaffery on Sunday when the Hawkeyes play Minnesota at home.

The university announced on Friday that McCaffery has entered health and safety protocol after a positive COVID test and will miss Sunday's game.

The positive test came one day after Iowa's road game at Ohio State was postponed due to inclement weather.

Third-year assistant coach Billy Taylor will serve as interim coach in McCaffery's absence.

