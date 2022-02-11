IOWA MEN'S BASKETBALL

Iowa-Ohio State basketball game rescheduled for a Saturday, national-TV stage

Chad Leistikow
Hawk Central
View Comments

The Iowa at Ohio State men's basketball game finally has been rescheduled.

The matchup, which was originally postponed by travel complications for the Hawkeyes due to a winter storm across the Midwest last week, is now set for Feb. 19. The Saturday-afternoon game will tip off at 1:30 p.m. CT, with a national-network broadcast on FOX.

The announcement restores Iowa's Big Ten Conference schedule to the full 20 regular-season games and makes for a high-stakes week ahead.

The Hawkeyes (16-7 overall, 6-6 Big Ten heading into Sunday's game against Nebraska) will now play two of the preseason favorites in the league in a matter of three days — home against Michigan on Thursday (6 p.m. CT on ESPN or ESPN2), then a one-day prep for Ohio State on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes have won two games in a row entering Sunday's home matchup with Nebraska. By adding Ohio State on Feb. 19, they'll play eight games in 22 days to finish the regular season.

Three days later, the Hawkeyes will host Michigan State (also 6 p.m. CT on ESPN or ESPN2). That means three big games for Iowa in a matter of six days as it tries to make a push for a bid in the NCAA Tournament.

More:How Jordan Bohannon broke his shooting slump and made life easy for Iowa men's basketball

This will be the only Iowa-Ohio State regular-season meeting this season. The Buckeyes are 14-6 overall, 7-4 in Big Ten play entering Saturday's game at Michigan. To accommodate the game, the Indiana-Ohio State contest originally scheduled for Feb. 19 was slid back to Feb. 21. Iowa and Ohio State were originally scheduled to meet Feb. 3 in Columbus. 

View Comments