Iowa-Ohio State basketball game rescheduled for a Saturday, national-TV stage

The Iowa at Ohio State men's basketball game finally has been rescheduled.

The matchup, which was originally postponed by travel complications for the Hawkeyes due to a winter storm across the Midwest last week, is now set for Feb. 19. The Saturday-afternoon game will tip off at 1:30 p.m. CT, with a national-network broadcast on FOX.

The announcement restores Iowa's Big Ten Conference schedule to the full 20 regular-season games and makes for a high-stakes week ahead.

The Hawkeyes (16-7 overall, 6-6 Big Ten heading into Sunday's game against Nebraska) will now play two of the preseason favorites in the league in a matter of three days — home against Michigan on Thursday (6 p.m. CT on ESPN or ESPN2), then a one-day prep for Ohio State on Saturday.

Three days later, the Hawkeyes will host Michigan State (also 6 p.m. CT on ESPN or ESPN2). That means three big games for Iowa in a matter of six days as it tries to make a push for a bid in the NCAA Tournament.

This will be the only Iowa-Ohio State regular-season meeting this season. The Buckeyes are 14-6 overall, 7-4 in Big Ten play entering Saturday's game at Michigan. To accommodate the game, the Indiana-Ohio State contest originally scheduled for Feb. 19 was slid back to Feb. 21. Iowa and Ohio State were originally scheduled to meet Feb. 3 in Columbus.