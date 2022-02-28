Iowa men's basketball enters coaches poll, moves up in AP Top 25 after third straight win

For the first time this season, the Iowa men are ranked in both major college basketball polls.

On Monday, the Hawkeyes (20-8 overall, 10-7 in Big Ten Conference) made their debut in the latest Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll and are ranked No. 25.

Last week, the Hawkeyes made their first appearance on the Associated Press Top 25 poll. After beating Michigan State and Nebraska this past week, Iowa moved up one spot in the latest AP poll and are now No. 24.

Iowa has won three straight and six of the its past seven games.

This week, Iowa has three games to close out the regular season. On Monday, Iowa faces Northwestern in their home finale. Iowa takes on Michigan on the road on Thursday, and the Hawkeyes play Illinois in Champaign on Sunday.

