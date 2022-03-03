Iowa basketball forward Patrick McCaffery to return to lineup against Michigan

Iowa men's basketball starting forward Patrick McCaffery will return to the lineup against Michigan on Thursday night, per school source. The sophomore missed Iowa's last game against Northwestern on Monday due to a hip injury suffered against Nebraska the previous Friday, Feb. 25.

McCaffery is in uniform and after participating in pregame warmups is cleared to play. With his return, older brother Connor McCaffery, who scored 17 points in his place against Northwestern will return to the bench.

"He's day-to-day," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said on Wednesday. "We didn't do a lot (on Tuesday), we'll see what he does (on Wednesday) he'll do a little more. And even (on Thursday) how he feels because we don't want him to have this thing linger the rest of the way.

In 26 starts this season, McCaffery is Iowa's third leading scorer this season at 10.7 points per game and is averaging nearly four rebounds per game while shooting 41% from the field.

Iowa (21-8, 11-7) will play at Michigan (16-12, 10-8) on Thursday night at 8 p.m. CST. According to USA Today's latest bracketology projections, Iowa is an 8-seed and Michigan is within the 'Last 4 in'.

Kennington Lloyd Smith III covers Iowa Hawkeyes football and men's basketball for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com.