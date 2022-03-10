What channel is Iowa basketball vs. Rutgers? How to watch Hawkeyes' second Big Ten Tournament game

Iowa advanced to the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals thanks to a runaway win over Northwestern on Thursday.

No. 5-seed Iowa will face 4-seed Rutgers on Friday. The game is scheduled to tipoff close to 1 p.m. CT. That time may change, as the Hawkeyes are slated to play 25 minutes after Indiana vs. Illinois. That game is scheduled scheduled for 10:30 a.m. CT.

Hawkeye fans can watch the action on the Big Ten Network and can stream on the FOX Sports app using a cable provider login.

Iowa (23-9, 13-8 in the Big Ten) had no issues in its first game of the tournament, sprinting past Northwestern 112-76 on Thursday. The Hawkeyes shattered a Big Ten Tournament record, making 19 3-pointers in the win. Keegan Murray scored a team-high 26 points, making all three of his triples. Jordan Bohannon also knocked down five 3-pointers en route to a 17-point performance. All 14 Hawkeyes who played scored at least two points.

Rutgers (18-12, 12-8 in the Big Ten) has yet to play a game in the Big Ten Tournament, earning a double bye.

Friday marks just the second time these programs will meet during the 2021-22 season. The Scarlet Knights won the first contest 48-46 in a defensive battle in New Jersey on Jan. 19.

How to watch Iowa basketball vs. Rutgers in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament

When: 1 p.m. CT on Friday, March 11

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

TV: Big Ten Network

Livestream: FOX Sports app

Online radio: The Hawkeye Radio Network

What channel is the Big Ten Network?

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 410.

A look at the 2022 Big Ten Tournament bracket and schedule

Before Iowa's game tipped off, Indiana took down Michigan in Thursday's opening game, setting the Hoosiers up with a quarterfinal matchup with 1-seed Illinois.

