What channel is Iowa basketball vs. Purdue? How to watch the Big Ten Tournament championship game
For the first time since 2006, Iowa will play for a Big Ten Tournament title.
The No. 5-seeded Hawkeyes survived a wild back-and-forth game vs. No. 9 Indiana in Saturday's Big Ten semifinals, capped off by Jordan Bohannon's banked-in 3-pointer in the final second when the game was tied at 77 apiece.
Iowa will take on No. 3 seed Purdue in the championship round. The Boilermakers topped Penn State and Michigan State to reach the finals.
Purdue won both meetings with the Hawkeyes this season. First, Purdue won a home game over Iowa (without Keegan Murray) back in December; then, the Boilermakers won the January rematch at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, 83-73.
Here's how you can watch Iowa basketball play for a Big Ten championship on Sunday.
How to watch Iowa basketball vs. Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament championship game
When: 2:30 p.m. CT, Sunday, March 13
Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
TV: CBS
Online radio: The Hawkeye Radio Network
A look at the Big Ten Tournament 2022 bracket and schedule
Aaron Marner is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Mar32 or reach him at amarner@gannett.com.