What channel is Iowa basketball vs. Purdue? How to watch the Big Ten Tournament championship game

Aaron Marner
Hawk Central
For the first time since 2006, Iowa will play for a Big Ten Tournament title.

The No. 5-seeded Hawkeyes survived a wild back-and-forth game vs. No. 9 Indiana in Saturday's Big Ten semifinals, capped off by Jordan Bohannon's banked-in 3-pointer in the final second when the game was tied at 77 apiece.

Iowa will take on No. 3 seed Purdue in the championship round. The Boilermakers topped Penn State and Michigan State to reach the finals.

Purdue won both meetings with the Hawkeyes this season. First, Purdue won a home game over Iowa (without Keegan Murray) back in December; then, the Boilermakers won the January rematch at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, 83-73.

Here's how you can watch Iowa basketball play for a Big Ten championship on Sunday.

How to watch Iowa basketball vs. Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament championship game

When: 2:30 p.m. CT, Sunday, March 13

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: CBS

Online radio: The Hawkeye Radio Network

A look at the Big Ten Tournament 2022 bracket and schedule

