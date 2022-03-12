'Onions!' Fans react on Twitter to Iowa basketball's game-winning 3-pointer by Jordan Bohannon

With the game tied and time winding down, Jordan Bohannon had little time to spare.

The game was seemingly headed to overtime, but the Hawkeyes senior guard heaved the basketball from near the Gainbridge Fieldhouse logo at center court hoping for a miracle.

Bohannon got more than a miracle on Saturday in Indianapolis. His half-court prayer created a memory Iowa fans will be talking about for years to come.

"I just felt the bank was open after I hit that," Bohannon told Tracy Wolfson on CBS after the game. "It just felt good coming off my hands for whatever reason."

The Hoosiers had a little more than one second to force a tie, but the last-second shot was not enough.

More:Jordan Bohannon's last-second three sends Iowa basketball to Big Ten Tournament final

Bohannon’s game winner puts Iowa in the Big Ten championship for the first time since 2006 and fans were beyond thrilled with how the Hawkeyes punched their ticket.

It's not the first time Bohannon has lifted the Hawkeyes to victory past Indiana.

Iowa fans might even remember these shots from their win against the Hoosiers from a few years back.

Related:Jordan Bohannon has many big moments for the Iowa Hawkeyes. These are some of his most memorable.

For his career, Bohannon has shot 39% from 3-point range for the Hawkeyes. This season, the Marion, Iowa, native has mirrored his career mark from long distance.

Bohannon was 4-of-9 on his 3-point shots on Saturday against the Hoosiers, but none were bigger than the one made with just one second left. He finished the day with 12 points, three rebounds, and three assists.

Bohannon and the Hawkeyes will take on Purdue on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.