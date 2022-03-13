5 things to know about Richmond, Iowa basketball's NCAA Tournament opponent

It's official: The Hawkeyes are dancing, and it's against the Spiders.

5-seed Iowa basketball clashes with 12-seed Richmond in the 2022 NCAA Tournament's round of 64.

Iowa learned its March Madness fate shortly after toppling Purdue in the Big Ten title game — the Hawkeyes' first conference tournament title in 16 years. Keegan Murray, who led the way with 19 points against the Boilermakers, was named the Jim and Kitty Delany Most Outstanding Player.

But now, the attention turns to Iowa's matchup against its Atlantic 10 foe. Here's what Hawkeye fans need to know about the Richmond Spiders.

Richmond is the Atlantic 10 champion

The Spiders earned an auto-berth in the 2022 NCAA Tournament after defeating Davidson in the Atlantic 10 Conference championship game. Guard Jacob Gilyard dropped 26 points, knocking down four of his eight 3-point attempts in the title game.

Richmond defeated Rhode Island, VCU and Dayton prior to the championship game on Sunday.

Richmond's head coach is Chris Mooney

Chris Mooney has spent 17 of his 18 seasons as a head coach with the Spiders, owning a 310-243 record. 2022 marks the third time he'd led Richmond to the NCAA Tournament.

Mooney's first stint as a Division I head coach came in 2004, when he led Air Force to an 18-12 record. The year prior, he was the associate head coach with Air Force. He was an assistant coach with the program from 2000-03.

Mooney's first collegiate head coaching job game at the Division III level, where he coached Arcadia from 1997-2000.

Tyler Burton is Richmond's leading scorer

Tyler Burton, a junior forward from Uxbridge, Massachusetts, leads the Spiders in scoring, netting 16.3 points per game. Burton also averages 7.5 rebounds per game.

Burton has scored 20 or more points on 10 occasions this season, including a season-high 36-point performance against St. Bonaventure on Feb. 4. He's a capable shooter from 3-point range, boasting 15 games with at least two made triples this season.

This is Iowa basketball's first game against Richmond

The Hawkeyes have never faced the Spiders in the regular season or postseason. This round of March Madness marks meeting No. 1.

The Hawkeyes aren't the first Iowa team Richmond faced this season

The Spiders played against two teams from Iowa this season, actually.

Richmond traveled to the Knapp Center in Des Moines and lost to Drake 73-70 on Nov. 20, 2021. Later in the season, Richmond made another trip to the Midwest, facing Northern Iowa in the McLeod Center and coming away with a 60-52 victory.

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.