Keegan Murray continues Iowa basketball's string of first-team AP all-Americans

The accolades continue to flow in for Iowa sophomore forward Keegan Murray, who was named the Most Outstanding Player at the recently completed Big Ten Conference Tournament in Indianapolis.

Murray on Tuesday was named a first-team all-American by the Associated Press, one of college basketball's most prestigious teams.

Remarkably, Murray's placement on the first team marks the third straight year a Hawkeye has made it. Luka Garza, the 2021 national player of the year, was a first-teamer in 2020 and 2021. Murray has since broken Garza's single-season scoring record at Iowa.

He is the eighth player in Big Ten history and just the second this century to notch an 800-point season. Murray has 801 points entering fifth-seeded Iowa's NCAA Tournament opener against No. 12 seed Richmond. That game tips off at approximately 2:10 p.m. CT Thursday in Buffalo, New York.

Murray ranks fourth in the nation at 23.6 points per game. He recorded his 10th double-double of the season in Sunday's 75-66 title-game win against Purdue (19 points, 11 rebounds). Murray has already been named first-team all-American by two of the four teams that determine "consensus" first-team all-America status; he was a Sporting News pick already. The U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USB) and National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) are the others.

There have been four previous first-team consensus all-America seasons for the Iowa men: Murray Wier in 1948, Chuck Darling in 1952, and Garza in 2020 and 2021. Murray is likely next.

AP All-Americans

FIRST TEAM

G Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

G Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

F Keegan Murray, Iowa

F Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

C Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

SECOND TEAM

G Jaden Ivey, Purdue

G Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

F Jabari Smith, Auburn

F Drew Timme, Gonzaga

C Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

THIRD TEAM

G JD Notae, Arkansas*

G James Akinjo, Baylor*

G Colin Gillespie, Villanova

F EJ Liddell, Ohio State

F Walker Kessler, Auburn

C Paolo Banchero, Duke

*Notae and Akinjo tied in votes, giving the third team a sixth member