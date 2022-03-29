Iowa basketball forward Keegan Murray declares for 2022 NBA Draft

Iowa sophomore Keegan Murray had one of the greatest single seasons in Iowa men's basketball history. Now, the Cedar Rapids native has elected to take his talents to the NBA.

Murray will enter the 2022 NBA Draft, per his father, Kenyon, and an official announcement from Murray via his Twitter account.

Murray ended the 2021-22 season as the nation's leader in points (822) and fourth nationally in points per game (23.6), and that number is the highest among power conference players. Overall, he averaged 23.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 55% from the field and 39.8% from the 3-point line.

For his stellar play, Murray was named first team All-Big Ten, was a consensus first team All-American and is a finalist for The Naismith Trophy, college basketball's highest honor.

He's No. 5 on ESPN's best available draft prospects list, and ForTheWin's latest mock draft projects Murray as the No. 6 overall pick to the Sacramento Kings.

Prior to Iowa's first-round loss in the NCAA Tournament, Murray put on a historic showing at the Big Ten Conference Tournament. He broke the tournament record for points (103), was named the tournament MVP and led Iowa to their first conference championship since 2006. He also broke Garza's single-season scoring record at Iowa during a quarterfinals win over Rutgers.

During the Big Ten Tournament, ESPN draft expert Mike Schmitz described Murray as 'the most complete prospect in the draft' via his Twitter account.

The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 23, Murray's selection will instantly become a historic moment for Iowa's basketball program. Murray will likely become the Hawkeyes' first first-round pick since Ricky Davis in 1998 and the first lottery pick since Kevin Kunnert in 1973.

Murray will be the third Iowa player drafted in the last two years joining 2021 second-round picks Luka Garza (Detroit Pistons) and Joe Wieskamp (San Antonio Spurs).

