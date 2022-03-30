Iowa basketball center Josh Ogundele becomes latest Hawkeye to enter NCAA transfer portal

Another member from Iowa's 2021-22 men's basketball team entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. The Register can confirm that sophomore center Josh Ogundele is transferring from Iowa. He announced his decision personally via his Twitter account on Wednesday as well. He's the second player in two days to enter the transfer portal after junior Joe Toussaint announced his decision on Tuesday.

Ogundele sparingly played over his two-year Iowa career, finishing with 27 total games played and zero starts. This season, he averaged 1.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per game on a near five minute per game average. His biggest moment of the season came in Iowa's Big Ten Tournament championship game win over Purdue when Ogundele scored four points while playing 10 minutes when starting center Filip Rebraca was in foul trouble.

"I thought Josh Ogundele was spectacular," coach Fran McCaffery said after the game. "I'm so proud of him."

Iowa was likely going to seek forward/center depth in the transfer portal this off-season and Ogundele's transfer strengthens the need to do so. Starting senior center Filip Rebraca confirmed on Tuesday that he'll return for his additional year of eligibility. Behind him, there's freshman Riley Mulvey who played in 17 games this season.

In total, Iowa has four departures from the program right now: Ogundele, Toussaint, guard Jordan Bohannon and forward Keegan Murray.

