Iowa basketball's Jordan Bohannon takes 3-point contest championship at Final Four in New Orleans

Jordan Bohannon has been known for knocking down a long-range shot or two during his playing days at Iowa.

On Thursday, the all-time leader in 3-pointers made in Iowa and Big Ten history showed off that skill in New Orleans to win the 2022 Tax Act Men’s College 3-Point Contest.

“This had to have been one of the best fields this event has ever had,” Bohannon said after the contest. “This was a cool event. I was very fortunate to win.”

Bohannon defeated seven of college basketball’s best shooters to win the men’s title at the XULA Convocation Center. In the final, he defeated Wisconsin’s Brad Davison 18–17 to take home the hardware.

Bohannon also defeated Florida Gulf Coast’s Kendall Spray 21-19 in the State Farm “Battle of Champions.”

The win for Bohannon was an emotional one as he brought his collegiate career to a close.

With Bohannon’s win Thursday, he became the second Hawkeye to win the competition since 2017. Peter Jok won the title in Phoenix that year.

Related:Iowa's Peter Jok wins men's NCAA 3-point contest on his birthday

Bohannon finished his career at Iowa with 455 3-pointers.