Iowa basketball's Kris Murray declares for 2022 NBA Draft, leaves door open for return

A few weeks after Keegan Murray made his decision to enter the 2022 NBA Draft, his twin brother Kris Murray announced his next move on Thursday.

The Cedar Rapids native also will enter the draft but will not hire an agent, keeping his college eligibility intact and leaving the door open for a likely return to Iowa for next season.

Murray will be able to go through the draft process and gather information about where he stands with NBA teams. Murray will be able to participate in the NBA scouting combine in May as a part of his decision.

"I have big plans for next year and this experience will help me do that," Murray said in his statement via Twitter, essentially hinting that he'll return to Iowa next season.

"We fully support Kris using this opportunity to receive NBA feedback," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in an official statement. "Kris took great strides and really came into his own last season. He is going through this process with a professional approach, and we are excited to see his game grow to another level.”

The combine is often particularly important for early entrants who have yet to decide whether or not to stay in the draft. The feedback they get at the combine could go a long way toward dictating whether they keep their names in the draft or return to school for another year. June 1 is the deadline for college players who are eligible to play for at least more one season to retain their NCAA eligibility will have to withdraw their names from the draft pool.

Kris Murray finished last season averaging 9.7 points, 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 38.7% from the three point line. With their off-season departures, Murray's return to Iowa next season virtually guarantees him a more premiere role on next year's team.

Kennington Lloyd Smith III covers Iowa Hawkeyes football and men's basketball for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com.