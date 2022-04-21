Iowa men's basketball senior Connor McCaffery to return for a sixth season of eligibility

On Thursday, Iowa men's basketball learned one key member of last year's team is returning after several departures to start the off-season. Senior guard Connor McCaffery announced that he's returning for a sixth season via his Twitter account. He announced his decision privately at Iowa men's basketball team awards banquet on Thursday night.

McCaffery's tallied 134 career games over five seasons at Iowa. After starting in every game from 2019-2021, McCaffery came off the bench for the Hawkeyes last season. He averaged 2.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game while shooting 34% from the three point line. He also had a team-best 5.0 assist-to-turnover ratio,.

McCaffery with Keegan Murray. received The Chris Street Award at Iowa's end of the season banquet on Thursday. The award is presented annually to 'a Hawkeye player, or players, who best exemplify the spirit, enthusiasm, and intensity of Chris Street'. Street was an Iowa basketball player who died in an auto accident in 1993, midway through his junior year.

The Iowa City native was back in the gym less than a week after Iowa's NCAA Tournament loss to Richmond, McCaffery said Thursday. He hasn't started lifting yet but has been active in basketball related activities.

"I've been playing a lot of pickup," McCaffery said. "Going to the wellness center sometimes and then we'll play over at this place in North Liberty, some guys from here, some semi-professionals that live in town and some players from (Northern Iowa) will come down. It's good runs."

Much like the 2021-22 season, Iowa will depend on McCaffery for leadership and defensive versatility next season. His ability to defend guards and forwards aided the Hawkeyes in their Big Ten Tournament championship run. He'll likely serve in a similar role as he did last season coming off of the bench.

