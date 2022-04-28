Iowa basketball's Josh Ogundele returning to Hawkeyes following stint in transfer portal

Iowa's men's basketball team received a boost on Thursday when a player previously in the NCAA transfer portal decided to return. Sophomore center Josh Ogundele will play for the Hawkeyes next season, he announced via his Twitter account. Ogundele entered the transfer portal on March 30.

Over his two-year Iowa career, Ogundele's played 27 total games played with zero starts. Last season, he averaged 1.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per game on a near five minute per game average. His biggest moment of the season came in Iowa's Big Ten Tournament championship game win over Purdue when Ogundele scored four points while playing 10 minutes when starting center Filip Rebraca was in foul trouble.

"I thought Josh Ogundele was spectacular," coach Fran McCaffery said after the game. "I'm so proud of him."

Ogundele's then departure left Iowa thin at the center position. Head coach Fran McCaffery has been vocal this off-season about the team pursuing front court depth via the transfer portal. The Hawkeyes are currently in a recruiting battle for Fardaws Aimaq of Utah Valley. Ogundele's return provides instant depth for next year's team.

Kennington Lloyd Smith III covers Iowa Hawkeyes football and men's basketball for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com.