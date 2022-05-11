Kris Murray declines NBA Combine invitation. What's next for Iowa basketball star?

Iowa men's basketball player Kris Murray declined his invitation to the NBA Combine on Tuesday night. He received an invitation following a strong surge in draft buzz while training in Chicago alongside twin brother Keegan Murray, a projected lottery pick.

Sure sign that he's returning to Iowa? It's not for certain, according to his father, Kenyon Murray.

In an interview with Hawk Central on Wednesday morning, Kenyon Murray said Kris is "still in the draft process" and his decision to remain in the draft or return to Iowa will likely run its full course until the June 1 deadline.

Several NBA teams have expressed interest to Kris and there's the possibility for invitations for individual workouts. Therefore, he's not shutting the door on those opportunities and the chance to pique a team's interest in a private session. In the meantime, Kris will continue his path of individual training and taking feedback from teams as it comes.

Previously:Inside Kris Murray's big decision: To stay in the NBA Draft or return to Iowa basketball?

Returning to Iowa remains an attractive option. It's possible that Kris will enter next season as a projected first round pick and could play himself into a higher position with another strong season as the Hawkeyes No. 1 option.

This story will be updated. Check back later.

Kennington Lloyd Smith III covers Iowa Hawkeyes football and men's basketball for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com.