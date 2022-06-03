Report: Iowa men's basketball to play Duke at 2022 Jimmy V Classic

According to a report on Friday, Iowa men's basketball will play in a marquee, early season basketball event. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Iowa will play Duke at the 2022 Jimmy V Classic in New York City with the game being played at Madison Square Garden. Illinois and Texas will play in the other game of the double-header, according to the repor.

Unlike last season where the Hawkeyes played a weak non-conference schedule of majority home games, they'll travel a few times next season and play more prominent programs. In addition to Duke, Iowa will play in the Emerald Coast Classic over Thanksgiving in a field that includes California, Clemson and TCU. Then there's the annual Cy-Hawk rivalry game with Iowa State as well.

More:Why Iowa basketball's Kris Murray bypassed the NBA for his junior season: 'It's a great situation'

For subscribers:Leistikow: The many benefits of Kris Murray's Iowa basketball return

Iowa returns a more veteran team than last season and should have early opportunities to test themselves against better competition and possibly secure big, early season wins.

Kennington Lloyd Smith III covers Iowa Hawkeyes football and men's basketball for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com.