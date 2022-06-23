Keegan Murray to the Sacramento Kings draws rave reviews: 'Best overall player in the country last year'

Keegan Murray made history Thursday, becoming the highest Iowa basketball player ever to be selected in the NBA Draft.

Sacramento selected the former Hawkeye with the fourth overall pick in the draft, and before Murray could leave the stage in Brooklyn, draft analysts raved about the Kings' move.

"Keegan Murray might have been the best overall player in the country last year on both ends of the floor," ESPN's Jay Bilas said on the network's NBA Draft broadcast. "He went from a year ago averaging seven, eight points a game to averaging 24. I think he's the most efficient player in this draft and the most NBA ready to plug in right now."

Murray finds himself on a team looking for an established wing. The Kings have one in Iowa-native Harrison Barnes, but he's set to become an unrestricted free agent after this upcoming season. The same goes for Kings forwards Maurice Harkless, Trey Lyles and Chimezie Metu.

So when ESPN's Malika Andrews asked Kendrick Perkins what he thought of the pick. the former NBA player raved about how Murray fits alongside his new teammate, star point guard De'Aaron Fox.

"The Kings have showed us they're committed to (Fox)," Perkins said. "He's their franchise player. Why not add a wing? The wing is the most important position in the NBA. Think about it. The Golden State Warriors won because of Andrew Wiggins and the way he was able to play defensively and offensively."

Jay Bilas: Keegan Murray isn't an 'Instagram sensation' but does everything right

Murray isn't a flashy player by any means. Bilas didn't see that as an issue ahead of the draft, and he's not changing his mind now that he's found his NBA home.

"He's NBA-ready right now," Bilas said. "His basketball IQ is tremendous. He's very smart, got a great feel, makes really good reads and he pursues the ball. He's not going to be an Instagram sensation, because he's not a spectacular dunker and all that stuff — even though he dunks a lot — but he does the smart play every play, and he does it over and over again."

Last season, Murray boasted the best defensive rating (96.8 points allowed per 100 possessions) and defensive win shares (2) out of his Hawkeye teammates.

"He's got great hands," Bilas said. "You mention the deflections he gets — he may not be the most dynamic guy standing in front of people, but he makes a great recovery. He's always in the right position. He talks, he's got everything. He's not a spectacular athlete who's going to jump off the page, but when you look at the page at the end of the game, he's scratched every important category."

Keegan Murray draws a Pascal Siakam comparison from Kendrick Perkins

Perkins believes the Hawkeye star plays similarly to Pascal Siakam, a forward with the Toronto Raptors.

"He reminds me a little bit of Pascal Siakam," Perkins said. "He's able to take advantage of guys when he's got a mismatch. He has the size and length. He knows how to play his role at times. He plays off the ball well. He's active with deflections on the defensive side, turning them into transition points. That's what I like about Keegan Murray — his size, his athleticism along with his IQ and feel for the game."

Siakam averaged 22.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals last season. He was an NBA all star in 2020, so the comparison is nothing to scoff at.

