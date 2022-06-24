Iowa basketball draws Georgia Tech in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

The Iowa men's basketball schedule continued to round into shape Friday morning with the revelation that Georgia Tech will visit Carver-Hawkeye Arena as part of the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The matchup will take place Nov. 29 (a Tuesday) and be televised on an ESPN network to be determined. Georgia Tech was an NCAA Tournament team in 2021 but struggled to a 12-20 record last season under Josh Pastner and will return two starters in 2022-23.

Unofficially, the Yellow Jackets (No. 156 KenPom rating last season; No. 37 the year before) become the third ACC opponent on the Hawkeyes’ non-conference basketball schedule. Iowa is already scheduled to face Clemson on Nov. 25 in the first of two games at the Emerald Coast Classic in Destin, Florida; and a Dec. 6 matchup with Duke in the Jimmy V Classic has been widely reported but not made official. However, multiple Iowa players have talked about their knowledge of the matchup and their excitement about playing in New York City.

“When Coach (Fran McCaffery) called me and said we were playing Duke at Madison Square Garden, it’s kind of your dream come true as a kid,” Hawkeye junior-to-be Kris Murray said recently. “You want to play the best teams and the historically popular (basketball programs) in America.”

Iowa, coming off a 26-10 season, will face six power-conference programs as part of its 11-game non-conference schedule — the three aforementioned ACC foes; either TCU or California on Nov. 26 in Destin; Iowa State at home on Dec. 8; and a yet-to-be-announced Big East Conference opponent on the road in the Gavitt Games. Look for that matchup to become official sometime next week.

Iowa has won seven of its last nine Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchups, including four in a row at home. The Hawkeyes won at Virginia, 75-74, last season.

Known dates on Iowa’s non-conference basketball schedule

Nov. 7 — vs. Bethune-Cookman (season opener)

Nov. 21 — vs. Omaha

Nov. 25 — vs. Clemson in Emerald Coast Classic (Destin, Fla.)

Nov. 26 — vs. TCU or California (Destin, Fla.)

Nov. 29 — vs. Georgia Tech

Dec. 6 — vs. Duke in Jimmy V Classic (New York City)

Dec. 8 — vs. Iowa State

Note; The Gavitt Games matchup to be announced will likely be in mid-November.