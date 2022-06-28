Iowa men's basketball reportedly to play Seton Hall in 2022 Gavitt Games

The Iowa men's basketball non-conference schedule became more clear on Monday night.

The Hawkeyes will play at Seton Hall in this season's Gavitt Games, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. The Gavitt Games is an annual eight-game series between the Big Ten and Big East conferences.

Iowa now has six games scheduled against power-conference teams during its early-season slate: Seton Hall (date TBD), Clemson (Nov. 25), California or TCU (Nov. 26), Georgia Tech (TBD), Duke (Dec. 6) and Iowa State (Dec. 8).

Additionally, Iowa has non-conference games scheduled against Bethune-Cookman in the season opener on Nov. 7 and Omaha on Nov. 21.

Seton Hall will provide another tough test for Iowa early in the season. The Pirates have won 20-plus games in six of their last seven seasons and made the NCAA Tournament in five of those years. Seton Hall is led by first-year coach Shaheen Holloway, who coached No. 15 seed St. Peter's to the Elite Eight in this past year's NCAA Tournament.

Kennington Lloyd Smith III covers Iowa Hawkeyes football and men's basketball for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com.