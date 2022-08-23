Former Iowa basketball standouts Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp sign new NBA deals

In 2021 Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp became the first pair of Iowa men's basketball teammates to be drafted in the same year since 1998. One year later, both have signed new NBA contracts just one day apart.

On Monday, Wieskamp signed a new deal with the San Antonio Spurs, the team that drafted him No. 41 overall in 2021. On Tuesday, Garza agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves after spending last season with the Detroit Pistons.

Garza, a national player of the year for the Hawkeyes, was released by the Pistons after appearing in 32 games. He started 16 games for the Pistons’ G-League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, and averaged 20.6 points on 51.8% shooting and 9.5 rebounds per game. This summer, Garza played for the Portland Trail Blazers' summer league team.

The details of Garza's deal were not disclosed but it's likely he signed a two-way contract, which means Garza can appear in up to 50 NBA games this season. With a strong frontcourt featuring all-NBA performers Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, Garza will likely be a regular on the Timberwolves' G-League team: the Iowa Wolves, based in Des Moines.

Wieskamp's deal is a reported two-year, $4.4 million contract. He appeared in 29 games for the Spurs last season on a two-way contract and was a featured member of their G-League team, the Austin Spurs, where he averaged 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 31.2 minutes per game. The Spurs are a team in rebuilding mode and Wieskamp could carve out a larger roles this season.

Garza and Wieskamp's new contracts keep Iowa men's basketball's NBA momentum going. The program just had its first lottery pick since 1980 with Keegan Murray going to the Sacramento Kings with the No. 4 overall pick in June. They are the only three Iowa players on actives NBA rosters.

Kennington Lloyd Smith III covers Iowa Hawkeyes football and men's basketball for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com.