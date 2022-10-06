Iowa men's basketball point guard competition is only just beginning. Here's an update.

The Iowa men's basketball team's point guard position will have a completely different look than it has over the last six seasons.

Hawkeye fans grew accustomed to Jordan Bohannon as the starter, his six-year career includes the Big Ten's all-time three-pointers record (455) and the NCAA record for games played (179) . When it wasn't Bohannon, it was Joe Toussaint who started in 41 games during his three seasons at Iowa.

Both Bohannon (graduation) and Toussaint (transfer to West Virginia) are gone, meaning Iowa will enter the 2022-23 season without a point guard who has started a game. The good news is there appear to be two capable options who are competing for the job: junior Ahron Ulis and true freshman Dasonte Bowen.

It's been a little more than a week since the team began official practices, and coach Fran McCaffery said it's too early to make any sweeping declarations.

"I think it's pretty soon," McCaffery said. "I mean Ahron Ulis has been really good, Dasonte (Bowen) has been really good. I've been really impressed with Ahron's professionalism and his mental approach from the end of last year until now. Dasonte is not playing like a freshman. He's very aggressive. He makes some freshman mistakes once in a while, but he can really get to the rim and create and he can score."

While he's never started a game, Ulis has 52 games under his belt in Iowa's program. He spent last season as the team's backup point guard but his minutes fluctuated throughout the year. There were games like at Ohio State, at Purdue and at Penn State in which he logged more than 20 points and played a key role. There were others, especially down the stretch of the season, in which he saw less than 10 minutes. But he always remained engaged.

"Sometimes people look at coming off the bench as a bad thing," Ulis said. "I feel like it's just sometimes you may have to wait your turn whether it's your freshman year, sophomore year, junior year. You just never know when the opportunity may come, so you always have to be ready. Got to stay consistent and stay in the gym. You can't sit there and pout about not getting minutes and stuff like that."

McCaffery noted that Ulis suffered a wrist injury toward the end of last season that slowed him down but is healthy now. Ulis's strengths last season included ball security, defense and free throw shooting, and now he's working to become more well-rounded.

"I want to be able to knock down open shots," Ulis said. "I want to be more aggressive on the court and communicate with my team more on and off the court coming into a new position this year at the point guard spot. I just feel like I need to be a leader, if there are moments in the game where people look at me, then I need to have the answer."

Bowen entered the program during the summer as one of McCaffery's priority recruits. He's perceived as a score-first point guard but noted that he's comfortable getting his teammates involved as well. Bowen showed flashes during summer conditioning but noted then that he needed to work on adjusting to the physicality. Now, the 6-foot-2, 175 pounder feels more comfortable.

"The intensity's picked up even more than the summer but I think it's going well," Bowen said. "I'm able to play through more contact that would've been harder in the summer and I think I'm adjusting to the speed. I've definitely gotten stronger and quicker, it's not like weight isn't the only thing that matters. I'm able to play more physical now."

Bowen said the next step in his development is improving on defense. With his frame and Ulis' size (listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds), there's potential for more versatility and athleticism on defense that what Iowa's had in years past.

The point guard competition is in the early stages but it's worth noting that there are other capable ball handlers outside of Bowen and Ulis. They're projected to be the top options, but McCaffery hinted at other players having an opportunity to run the offense if the situation called for it.

"I've put Tony (Perkins) there some," McCaffery said. "Then we put Payton (Sandfort) at the (shooting guard) spot and we can go that route if we want to. Connor (McCaffery) can play (point guard), so we have a number of different options there that I'm very comfortable with."