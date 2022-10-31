Iowa basketball faces Truman State in an exhibition game. Here's how you can watch

Believe it or not, the college basketball season has arrived.

The Iowa basketball program's season-opener is a week away, but in the meantime, the Hawkeyes host an exhibition game against Truman State on Monday night. Tipoff is slated for 7:01 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcasted on Big Ten +.

Keep an eye on Iowa forward Kris Murray in Monday's contest. With former teammate and twin brother Keegan Murray already making waves in his first few NBA games, the Hawkeyes need to fill that go-to scorer role. Enter Kris Murray, who provided electricity off the bench last season. Murray averaged 9.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 17.9 minutes per game. He knocked down 38.7% of his 3-point attempts. Murray is already on the NBA's radar, too; The Athletic's mock draft projected him going with the No. 20 overall pick to the Utah Jazz.

The Hawkeyes boast plenty of returners, too, outside of Murray. Patrick and Connor McCaffery return, along with Tony Perkins, Payton Sandfort, Filip Rebraca and Ahron Ulis. Ulis won't play in Monday's game due to a suspension.

How to watch Iowa basketball's exhibition game against Truman State

When: 7:01 p.m. CT

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City

Livestream: Big Ten+

Online radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

What TV channel is Big Ten +?

Big Ten + is not a cable television channel. Instead, it's a premium streaming service offered by the Big Ten Network. To view the different packages and sign up for Big Ten +, click here.

