Iowa basketball exhibition takeaways: Hawkeyes roll past Truman State in first contest

IOWA CITY − The Iowa men's basketball team was back in action Monday night for the first time since March.

The Hawkeyes played Division II opponent Truman State in an exhibition contest at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Fans in attendance got a glimpse of the new-look team and what could be.

Iowa enters the 2022-23 season with a veteran team but with questions lingering: What will happen at point guard? What can be expected of Kris Murray in the "go-to guy" role? Will Iowa improve in the post, which was a weakness of last year's team?

Monday night hardly allows for sweeping declarations of the season, but the team looked strong throughout in a 118-72 blowout win.

Murray led all scorers with 24 points. Tony Perkins chipped in 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Connor McCaffery had 12 points on four 3-pointers. Filip Rebraca added 14 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Payton Sandfort also had 14 points.

Here are a few takeaways from Monday night's win:

New starting lineup wrinkle with Tony Perkins nets positive results

Point guard is a position of interest this season with the departure of longtime starter Jordan Bohannon. The battle appeared to be a two-man race between junior Ahron Ulis and freshman Dasonte Bowen, but Monday night provided a different yet productive alternative: junior Tony Perkins. His insertion into the starting lineup last season at shooting guard helped lead the late-season charge. In Monday's postgame comments, Perkins stated that he'd been working at point guard since June and expects to play more combo guard this season.

"Last year with (Bohannon), I played a little bit with the ball in my hands," Perkins said. "I was kind of used to it in high school, too, so it's nothing new to me ... it's really no difference (between shooting guard and point guard). As long as I'm on the floor I'm going to do what I can to be the best player on the floor and help my team."

Ulis was suspended for Monday's exhibition after being cited for disorderly conduct Oct 2. That allowed for coach Fran McCaffery to start a new lineup: Perkins, Payton Sandfort, Patrick McCaffery, Murray and Rebraca. That group combined for an average +29 on the court together, and perhaps most impressive, the group didn't record a turnover until the 1:40 mark in the first half.

Fran McCaffery noted after the game that the lineup's length, with four starters at 6-foot-9 and Perkins at 6-foot-4, allows the group to switch on all ball screens. That versatility, combined with Perkins' natural aggressiveness, sparked the 29-8 run to end the first half. For the game, Iowa forced 19 turnovers and converted them into 27 points.

Offensively, the starting five combined to shoot 66% (31-of-47) from the field. Murray dominated throughout the game, going on a 10-0 run by himself that jump-started the second-half drive. From the post, Rebraca looked confident and comfortable, confirming what Fran McCaffery and players said through summer workouts and fall practice. The sixth-year senior found his shots in the post and wasn't hesitant to push the ball in transition.

More:Can Filip Rebraca break out for Iowa basketball? Plus what to watch in upcoming exhibition

It'll be interesting to see where McCaffery goes with the lineup when Ulis returns (presumably in next Monday's season opener) but he made it clear that there are plenty of options.

"We have a lot of different ways that we can go," McCaffery said. "Dasonte played all point guard today but can play off-ball. Josh Dix can play with or without the ball or small forward. There's a lot of ways we can go with that."

The number of three-point shooting options stood out on Monday

The Hawkeyes lost their top two three-point shooting options from last season: Bohannon and Keegan Murray. But on Monday they shot from long range with great efficiency. Six players (Murray, Perkins, Sandfort, Connor McCaffery, Josh Dix and Carter Kingsbury) combined to shoot 14-of-25 from three-point range and all six made multiple attempts.

Kingsbury likely won't see much playing time throughout the season, but it's encouraging to see three starters and two expected bench contributors shoot well in the first game. Hawkeye fans should be encouraged that the numbers could have been even better. Patrick McCaffery missed on his two attempts but is a capable shooter, Bowen is a scoring guard who missed his only attempt, and Murray had a few "good misses" − open shots that didn't connect.

The Hawkeyes were fifth-best in the Big Ten last season from three-point range. If they can improve on that mark with the emergence of a few pieces, another year leading the conference in scoring is possible.

"It's a dramatic difference," McCaffery said. "If you're running transition and motion and nobody can shoot, then the defense is going to pack the paint. When they play up, we can drive and kick, back cut, etc., and as long as we're unselfish, which we are, then we're going to have open threes. I can't remember a three that we took where I said 'That was a bad shot.'"

More:Leistikow: How Iowa basketball's Kris Murray is different (and in some ways better than) twin brother Keegan

Freshmen Bowen, Dix impress in debuts

Every Hawkeye saw game action on Monday night, including true freshman additions Dasonte Bowen and Josh Dix. Bowen, a point guard, led the team with eight assists. And Dix, in his first game back from a leg injury in the spring, contributed eight points in 12 minutes.

"I don't think they played like freshmen," McCaffery said. "(Dix)'s defense down the stretch of the second half was spectacular. He moves without the ball and plays like a veteran; he's a really good player. Same thing with Dasonte, there's going to be times where I play him off-ball because he can score and cut. He had eight assists, no turnovers, which was great to see."

If there was a criticism of Bowen's performance, it was that there were a few times that he got jammed trying to get to the rim. There's an obvious adjustment to the physicality of college basketball, and he is expected to improve quickly. His 20-minute night indicates that he'll be a heavy bench contributor this season.

During his recruitment he was known for his scoring prowess. If he can match it with the ability to distribute, the Hawkeyes will have a weapon in the second unit.

"I didn't hit that many shots today but those are shots I can make so they're shots I'm going to keep taking," Bowen said. "As the season gets along I'll get a lot more comfortable out there and those shots are going to start to go in. So kind of just keep doing what I'm doing and continue to emphasize what I bring to the team."